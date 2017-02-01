Low Chlorine Levels Prompt School Closings, Boil Water Advisory in Pittsburgh

caristo/iStock/Thinkstock(PITTSBURGH) — Low levels of chlorine at a single test site prompted the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory for approximately 100,000 customers on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools closed 22 schools and two early childhood centers on Wednesday to “allow the District time to properly cover water fountains, prepare food services and provide bottle water so schools [would be] ready to open on Thursday. Late Wednesday, the school system announced that those schools would indeed open on Feb. 2.

According to the PWSA, there was no evidence of bacteria in the system …read more


