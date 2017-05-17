Low-income patients report better care and health after ACA passage, study finds

Antonio_Diaz/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Public health researchers are still trying to understand the effects of the Affordable Care Act even as the Republican-controlled Congress and White House plot how to dismantle the law, also known as Obamacare.

A new study published today in Health Affairs shows that the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion not only increased insurance coverage rates but also improved access and affordability among low-income patients over the last three years. The study’s findings come out at a critical time as the Senate works on passing its version of the AHCA, which could change Medicaid, insurance premiums and a number of …read more


