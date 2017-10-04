LSU fraternity pledge may have been ‘forced to drink in excess’ before death

ABCNews.com(BATON ROUGE) — A Louisiana State University fraternity pledge may have been forced to consume alcohol “in excess” as a part of a drinking game before he died last month, according to search warrants filed this week.

Police said 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, and other Phi Delta Theta pledges, received a group text message on Sept. 13, telling them that “Bible Study” would take place at the chapter house later that night, LSU police said in affidavits filed in court Monday.

Investigators later learned from witnesses that the meeting was actually a ritual where pledges were asked questions about the fraternity and ordered …read more