Lucky cruise passengers will watch Bonnie Tyler sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the total eclipse

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesIn one of the most brilliant marketing moves so far this year, the one and only Bonnie Tyler will entertain passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise by singing her classic #1 hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” during Monday’s total eclipse of the sun.

The cruise on the Oasis of the Seas, which departs from Orlando, FL for the Caribbean on August 20, will be positioned to allow for optimum views of the eclipse, the first total eclipse of the sun to cross the U.S. since 1918.

