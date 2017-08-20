Lucky expecting pit bull gets baby shower at the beach

Gisselle Orozco(LONG BEACH, Calif.) — An expecting pit bull in California had a beachside baby shower that would make any pregnant woman a bit envious.

Jesus Suarez and his family threw his dog, Winter, a baby shower last Saturday at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach, California.

“It was so last-minute, so maybe 10 people showed up,” his cousin Gisselle Orozco told ABC News.

Orozco, 18, shared photos of the bash on Twitter, and they quickly went viral with more than 55,000 people retweeting them.

Yes we did throw her a baby shower ❤ pic.twitter.com/kivgeabTJU

— Gisselle O. Suarez (@Gisselleorozcoo) August …read more


