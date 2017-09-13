Lucky Star: Madonna slot machines to debut this October

PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.Forget about “Open Your Heart” — get ready to open your wallet, because Madonna slot machines are coming your way.

The Madonna-branded Slot Game will make its debut at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas this October. Each machine will feature its own unique game play, inspired by Madonna’s biggest hits from various stages of her career. The hits themselves, of course, also will be incorporated into the machines. No word whether Madonna’s 1985 single “Gambler” will be one of those songs, but we have a hunch “Material Girl” may be prominently …read more