Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick and Joan Jett to perform at second annual RockFest 80’s festival in Florida

Courtesy of Rockfest Concerts LLCA variety of big-name rock veterans have signed on to perform at the second annual RockFest 80’s, which will be held November 4 and 5 at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

The festival’s lineup includes three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees — Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, along with Foghat, Little River Band, Quiet Riot, Lita Ford, ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, The Outlaws and others.

Cheap Trick and Jett & the Blackhearts will headline the event’s first day, which also will include …read more