Mac mates: Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie release self-titled duo album today

Atlantic RecordsIt’s not a new Fleetwood Mac album but it’s the next best thing. Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie‘s self-titled duets record hits stores today, and the 10-track collection features contributions from two of their three Fleetwood Mac band mates — drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie.

The album came together after Christine rejoined the group three years ago, following a 16-year hiatus from music. As McVie explains in a promotional video for the record, the project turned out to be “a true collaboration, where I’ve done lyric writing and …read more


