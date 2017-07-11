Madonna celebrates opening of Malawi pediatric surgery unit with her kids

AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP/Getty ImagesMadonna, joined by five of her six children, officially opened the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in the African nation of Malawi on Tuesday.

“There are so many things I never imagined I [would] do. I never imagined one day I [would] build this kind of a hospital,” Madonna said on Tuesday, according to People.

She added, “Never give up on your dreams.”

Madonna was joined at the opening by her 16-year-old son Rocco and her adopted Malawian children: 11-year-old David Banda, 11-year-old Mercy James — whom …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462