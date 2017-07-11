Madonna celebrates opening of Malawi pediatric surgery unit with her kids

AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP/Getty ImagesMadonna, joined by five of her six children, officially opened the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in the African nation of Malawi on Tuesday.

“There are so many things I never imagined I [would] do. I never imagined one day I [would] build this kind of a hospital,” Madonna said on Tuesday, according to People.

She added, “Never give up on your dreams.”

Madonna was joined at the opening by her 16-year-old son Rocco and her adopted Malawian children: 11-year-old David Banda, 11-year-old Mercy James — whom …read more