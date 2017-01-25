Madonna & Child(ren): Queen of Pop Wants to Adopt More Kids

AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP/Getty ImagesMadonna is ready to open her heart to more kids.

The mother of four has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi. Her son David and her daughter, Mercy James, are both from that African nation. A government spokesman says the singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday in Malawi.

The spokesman added that it’s now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order. The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application. Madonna adopted David in 2008 …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462