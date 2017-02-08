Madonna Confirms Adoption of Twin Girls: “I Am Overjoyed”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCMadonna has now done an about-face when it comes to those reports that she’s adopted more children from Malawi. After denying it, she’s now confirmed via Instagram that the reports are true: she’s the mother of twin girls.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” the Queen of Pop writes. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media …read more