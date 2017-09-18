Madonna considering “intimate” residency show featuring “humor, pathos and truth”

Joshua BrandaoMadonna has performed at the world’s biggest concert venues, but she says at this point in her career, she wants to scale things back.

“I’ve done so many shows — world tours, stadiums, sports arenas, you name it — that I feel like I have to reinvent that now too,” she tells the BBC in an interview promoting her new Rebel Heart concert DVD.

“I like doing intimate shows and being able to talk directly to the audience; to play with them and use humor and pathos and truth, and share my life — …read more