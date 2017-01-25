Madonna Denies She’s Adopting More Children

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCDespite what a Malawi government spokesperson claims, Madonna is not attempting to adopt more children from the African nation.

Earlier today, the spokesperson told ABC News that Madonna appeared before a High Court judge in Malawi, and the court would now take a week to decide whether or not to grant an adoption order. But Madonna tells ABC Radio, via a statement from her rep, “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumors of …read more


