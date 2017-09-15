Madonna: “I never say never” to future adoptions

Courtesy CBS Sunday MorningMadonna is now the proud mom of six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere. Her four youngest children were adopted from the African nation of Malawi, and she says she won’t close the door on the idea of expanding her family even more at some point.

In an interview set to air this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, Madonna says, “Who knows? Yeah, I never say never. You never know what surprise awaits you around the corner.”

Madonna, whose own mother died when she was five years …read more