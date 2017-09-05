Madonna in Portugal: Feeding pigs and fretting over FedEx

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCMadonna may be one of the most famous women in the universe, but when it comes to dealing with FedEx, she’s just like us. Kind of.

The Queen of Pop, who recently moved to Lisbon, Portugal, posted a photo of herself on Instagram Tuesday looking highly displeased. The caption reads, “When you’ve been arguing with customs all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package.” She added the hashtag #B***hImMadonna,” in reference to her song of the same name.

