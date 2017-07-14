Madonna letter trashing Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone to be auctioned

Paul Morigi/WireImageThe Material Girl apparently had no love for Whitney Houston.

The New York Post reports that a letter Madonna wrote back in the early ‘90s, to a person only identified as “J,” reveals that the singer considered Whitney Houston and Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone to be “horribly mediocre.”

The note says, “It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have. Not because I want to be these women — because I’d rather die, but …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462