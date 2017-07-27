Madonna performs at Leonardo DiCaprio’s annual charity event

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for LDC FoundationMadonna delivered a surprise performance at Leonardo DiCaprio‘s fourth annual charity gala in St. Tropez, France, on Thursday night.

Entertainment Weekly reports the Queen of Pop performed a medley of her hits for a star-studded guest list that included her ex-husband Sean Penn, and Leo’s Titanic co-stars Kate Winslet and Billy Zane. Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, Uma Thurman, Jared Leto, Tobey Maguire and Edward Norton were also in attendance.

Lenny Kravitz also performed later in the evening, with Madonna and Leo joining him on stage.

Madonna later posted a video clip of her performance …read more