Madonna says anyone who tries to tell her story is a “fool”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCOne person who won’t be buying a ticket for a planned Madonna biopic? Madonna herself.

Following a report that Universal plans to make a movie called Blond Ambition, focusing on Madonna’s early career, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to denounce the project.

Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story,” she captioned a 1980s’-era photo of herself. “Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the …read more