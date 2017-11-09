Madonna taps “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star for MDNA Skin campaign

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCMadonna has enlisted a RuPaul’s Drag Race star for a new promo for her MDNA skincare line.

The black-and-white video features a figure who looks like Madonna getting their picture taken in various iconic Madonna outfits and hairstyles.

The singer’s voice narrates, “Over the years I’ve had the opportunity to embody many personas — to express myself but remain myself.”

She encourages viewers to “take a deeper look” and declares that she wants to start a “revolution of being who you are.”

At the end of the video, it's …read more


