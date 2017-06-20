Madonna to Jeff Bezos: Invest in my home state

Noam Galai/WireImageThe Queen of Pop wants the King of Amazon to help out her home state of Michigan.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted that he was looking for ideas for a “philanthropy strategy” that would help people the most in the short-term — “at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact.” Madonna responded that the city of Detroit would fit the bill.

Madonna was born in Bay City, Michigan and grew up in the suburbs of Detroit. In recent years, she's personally donated to a number of Detroit charities and programs,