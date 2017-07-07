Madonna to open Malawi pediatric surgery unit named after her daughter

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ImagesFour of Madonna‘s children are from the African nation of Malawi, so helping that country’s citizens are high on the Queen of Pop’s “to-do” list. The latest project from her Raising Malawi charity makes its debut next week.

On Tuesday, the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care will officially open at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. It’s named after Madonna’s daughter, Mercy James, and is described as, “the first unit of its kind in Malawi.”

In a statement, Madonna says, “When you look into the eyes of …read more