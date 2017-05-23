Madonna under fire for post of daughter posing with profane pillow

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty ImagesMadonna‘s parenting skills are under fire thanks to an Instagram photo of one of her twin four-year-old daughters leaning on an armchair. On the armchair is a throw pillow with the words “F**k cocaine” embroidered on it.
Madonna captioned the post, “I couldn’t agree more…,” but that didn’t stop outraged followers from criticizing the Queen of Pop and mother of six for daring to bring her child into contact with the “F” word.
“Profanity around such a young kid?! No!!!” wrote one. “…Nothing classy or appropriate about this post.” …read more