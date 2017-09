Madonna wants you to use her new face mask on your butt

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MDNA SKINMadonna‘s new line of skin care products, MDNA, is now available in the U.S., and according to the Queen of Pop, the products are even more versatile than you might imagine.

Speaking to People magazine, Madonna says she uses her Chrome Clay face mask — which costs $120, by the way — on places other than her face. “I have used the clay mask on my butt,” she tells People. “Don’t you want soft skin on your butt? I mean, don’t a …read more