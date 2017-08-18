Madonna’s skin care line to make US debut next month: “I’m tired of hearing people complain…that they can’t get it in America”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCMadonna launched her luxury skin care line, MDNA Skin, in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea in 2014, but now, her American fans will finally be able to buy it.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the line will launch September 26 online at MDNASkin.com, Barneys.com and at Barneys New York stores in Manhattan and Beverly Hills. “I’m tired of hearing people complain here that they can’t get it in America,” Madonna told the magazine.

The nine different products range in price from $50 to $600, and …read more