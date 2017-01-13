Make Your Gut Disappear with Harry Potter Themed Yoga

iStock/Thinkstock(AUSTIN, Texas) — Two sisters from Austin, Texas have come up with a workout that’s positively magical: a Harry Potter-themed yoga class.

Nerdist reports certified yoga instructor Isabel Beltran and her sister Ximena Larkin already staged a class called Pints & Poses, held in Beltran’s boyfriend’s Circle Brewing Co. brewery.

However, the two sisters used the location to create the magical routine, complete with wands for participants, and Hogwarts-inspired poses like Slytherin cobra, and the Reverse Wizard.

