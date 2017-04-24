Malaria patients number more than 1,000 in US hospitals each year

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Malaria may seem like a disease from bygone days to many people in the United States.

But a new study published Monday in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene finds that, every year, more than a thousand patients are hospitalized in the U.S. for malaria infections — virtually all contracted in other countries — with some turning deadly.

While malaria used to be endemic in the U.S., the disease, which is usually spread through infected mosquitoes, was effectively eradicated in the states by the 1950’s, according to the study authors.

However, malaria is still a massive health problem …read more