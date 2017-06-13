Man, almost 90, serenades his wife while celebrating their 70th anniversary

Courtesy of Robin Vermeer Bobo(HOT SPRINGS, Ark.) — Seventy years together sounds awfully sweet for this couple.

Paul Miller serenaded his wife Imogene Miller with a sweet rendition of Bing Crosby’s “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” at their 70th anniversary celebration on Saturday, while lovingly holding her hand.

“I started practicing so it would sound just right,” Paul Miller, 89, told ABC News. “I didn’t just reach up out of the clear blue sky to choose it.”

The lovebirds from Hot Springs, Arkansas, wed on June 15, 1947.

“She’s the only one I’ve ever had,” said Paul Miller. “It started out when I was …read more