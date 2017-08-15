Man drives himself to hospital after nail pierces his heart

Goodshot/Thinkstock(PESHTIGO, Wisc.) — A Wisconsin man is lucky to be alive after a nail pierced his heart during a construction accident.

While building a frame for a fireplace seven weeks ago, Doug Bergeson was holding a nail gun and accidentally fired a three-and-a-half inch nail into his chest.

“It didn’t really hurt. It just felt like it kind of stung me,” Bergeson told ABC affiliate WBAY-TV.

But his work for the day was definitely over.

“When I saw [the nail] moving with my heart, it’s kind of like, ‘I’m not going to get anything done today,'” he added.

Though the small metal spike