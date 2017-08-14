Man gets tattoo replica of 9-year-old son’s burn scars

Joel Thomas(FESTUS, Mo.) — A Missouri dad has received a special tattoo to help his 9-year-old son cope with year-old burn scars.

In 2016, Landon Thomas accidentally fell into a bonfire at home and badly burned his right leg and foot, his father, Joel Thomas, told ABC News.

“At first, he had to wear compression socks to help him heal and even after, he wore long socks to hide [the scars],” said Thomas, 31, of Festus, Missouri.

To give his son a boost of confidence, Thomas said he offered to get a tattoo that would match the scars Landon sustained.

Thomas then put in …read more