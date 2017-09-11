Man incorrectly interprets sign language during Manatee County evacuation briefing

Facebook/manatee.county.fl(BRADENTON, Fla.) — Video of a man incorrectly interpreting a message from Florida evacuation officials in sign language has prompted harsh criticism from the deaf community.

Officials for the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center delivered an evacuation briefing to residents on Friday at 12 p.m. ET as a man standing next to the podium attempted to sign the message for deaf viewers, but misinterpreted officials’ words.

Manatee County Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman confirmed to ABC News that Marshall Greene, a current lifeguard for the county, was the man who attempted to interpret Friday’s briefing.

VisCom, a professional sign language interpreting service that …read more