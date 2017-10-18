Man loses 100 pounds in a year, assisted by donated fitness trackers

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A father of two said he lost 100 pounds with the help of a fitness tracker that he wouldn’t have thought to buy for himself.

The Salem, Massachusetts father of two weighed 304 pounds before he stepped into a weekly wellness group, which included fitness trackers, his doctor had invited him to join.

“It was life-changing,” Ricky Chakoutis, 29, told ABC News.

Chakoutis was given a Withing watch to track his steps and, after the first week of the program, he lost two pounds.

“It kind of blew me away how well these things actually work,” says Chakoutis about the fitness …read more


