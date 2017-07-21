Man loses 70 pounds after his poker buddies bet him $1M that he couldn’t

Walter Fisher(NEW YORK) — A professional poker player shed 70 pounds after his buddies bet him $1 million that he could not drop down to just 10 percent body fat in six months.

Walter Fisher, 36, said that he blamed his recent weight gain on the fact that he mostly worked in a casino, telling ABC News, “They have all these amazing, wonderful, rich restaurants and I just started ordering by the truckload: veal Parmesan, pastas.”

“The weight piled on,” he said. “I was looking in the mirror and I didn’t know who this person was.”

Fisher said that eight months ago he …read more