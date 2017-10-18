Man overcomes paralysis to run half-marathon with his surgeon and the driver who hit him

(Courtesy Dean Otto) Dean Otto; Will Huffman, left, the driver of the truck; and Dr. Matt McGirt, the surgeon, participated in the Napa Half Marathon to celebrate Otto’s rehabilitation.(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Dean Otto of Charlotte, North Carolina, was riding his bike one humid morning in September 2016 when the unimaginable occurred: The husband, father and marathoner was struck by a truck.

His spine was fractured. His pelvis, tailbone and ribs were broken. And he could not feel his legs.

After surgery, Otto’s surgeon Dr. Matt McGirt gave him a one percent to two percent chance of ever walking on his own again.

