Man rushes to include girlfriend’s dying grandparents in his beachside proposal

Bella Bambino Photography(JACKSON, Mo.) — Toby Freeman knows how much the grandparents of his girlfriend of 18 months, Angi Grippo, mean to her.

So when her grandparents were told by doctors earlier this year that they each had only months to live, Freeman, of Jackson, Missouri, decided to abandon his plans for an October proposal and move up his big ask.

Grippo’s grandmother, Doris DeFazio, 85, was diagnosed last year with stage-four lung cancer and recently suffered a decline in health. Her husband, Cosmo DeFazio, 92, is also in rapidly-declining health, according to Grippo’s older sister, Sheri Grippo Cabral.

