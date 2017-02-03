Man Sends Flowers to His Sick Dog, His Wife Is Not Impressed

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — When Debbie Cardone recently received flowers, she thought her husband had sent them to her for taking such good care of their sick dog, Sebastian, who had just undergone knee surgery.

Wrong. The flowers were for the dog.

“Sebastian. Feel better, you’ll be back in the game very soon. Love Daddy,” the card read.

When Cardone read the message, she wasn’t impressed.

“I thought they were for me,” Cardone, of Palm City, Florida, told ABC News. “I thought, ‘Aww, he’s appreciating how much work I’m doing taking care of Sebastian. I made him a little doggy wheelchair. I pop him on …read more