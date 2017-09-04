Man tells 911 he thinks he killed wife after taking too much cough medicine

iStock/Thinkstock(RALEIGH, N.C.) — A Raleigh, North Carolina, man accused of killing his wife told a 911 dispatcher that he took too much cough medicine and woke up to find her “dead on the floor.”

Early Friday morning, Matthew Phelps, 28, called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor.”

“I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed,” Phelps said. “I think I did it.”

“I can’t believe this,” he said.

The Raleigh Police Department released the audio from the 911 call but redacted