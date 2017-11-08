Man with four girls speechless after wife reveals sex of fifth baby

(Courtesy: Angel Taylor) Angel Taylor, 34, of Arlington, Texas, seen with her husband Mark Taylor, 34, and the couple’s four children, Jordyn, 12, Juliyn, 9 Jaxsyn, 3 and Jestyn, 9 months.(ARLINGTON, Texas) — A father’s silent reaction was recorded on video as he learned the sex of his fifth child.

Mark Taylor, 34, stood shocked and speechless as he walked through the door to pink balloons on his living room floor — revealing that he’d soon be a dad to five girls.

Angel Taylor, 34, said her husband, a father of four, was quiet for a whole two hours after learning the …read more


