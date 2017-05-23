Manchester attack victims include 8-year-old girl ‘loved by everyone’

SWNS.com(MANCHESTER, England) — The day after a devastating bombing in Manchester killed at least 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert, officials and parents alike are grappling with the news that many of the injured and killed were young adolescents or children.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called the bombing a “sickening attack” that targeted children and young people “who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.”

"We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherished but as an opportunity for carnage,"