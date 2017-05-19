Marathon of Pink Floyd-related programs airing on AXS TV this Sunday

Courtesy of AXS TVAXS TV will celebrate the music and legacy of Pink Floyd with a special block of programming on Sunday, May 21, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The Sunday Night Rocks: Wish You Were Here marathon will begin with an encore screening of an episode of the Dan Rather-hosted series The Big Interview featuring a conversation with Roger Waters.

Up next, at 5:05 p.m. ET, will be the 2006 David Gilmour concert film Live in Gdansk, which was filmed during the Floyd guitarist’s tour in support of his solo album On an Island. …read more


