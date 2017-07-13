Maria Menounos shares recovery update following brain tumor battle

Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — Former E! News co-host Maria Menounos shared an update of her recovery on Instagram Wednesday, following her announcement earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor and had underwent surgery to remove the golf-ball-sized tumor.

Thirty-nine-year-old Menounos — who stepped down from her role as E! News co-host in order to focus on her recovery — posted a pair of photos her doing “walking therapy” with her fiance, Keven Undergaro.

“The doctor has us on walking therapy, and the Valley is too hot, so we’ve become mall walkers,” Undergaro says in one …read more


