Maria Menounos, whose mother is battling cancer, reveals brain tumor

Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment(NEW YORK) — Maria Menounos, whose mother is currently battling brain cancer, learned a few weeks ago that she too has a brain tumor.

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed. It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?” she told People magazine for this week’s cover.

Last month the TV host was in surgery for seven hours to remove 99.9 percent of the benign tumor.

“He said there’s a 6 to 7 percent chance that we’ll see it come back. But I’ll take those odds any day,” she said. “My …read more