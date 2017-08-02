Mariah Carey jokingly advises Lionel Richie on possible “American Idol” gig: “Don’t do it”

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey hasn’t exactly kept it a secret that she did not enjoy her time as a judge on American Idol. So how does she feel that her tour mate, Lionel Richie, is reportedly being courted for ABC’s Idol reboot?

The singer was asked by Entertainment Tonight whether she had any advice for Richie.

“I would say, don’t do it,” she said. “No, I’m only kidding. If he wants to do it, that’ll be great. I think he would be really good at it.”

She continued, “Yeah, they just were trying to foil me when I …read more