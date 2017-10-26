Mark Knopfler an “Accomplice” to Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel’s upcoming duets album

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty ImagesFounding Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is among the many respected musicians who will be featured on Australian acoustic-guitar whiz Tommy Emmanuel‘s next studio album, Accomplice One.

Accomplice One features a variety of duets between Emmanuel and artists he knows, or artists who’ve inspired him. On the album, scheduled to be released on January 19, 2018, Knopfler pplays on a song titled “You Don’t Want to Get You One of Those,” which he also wrote.

Emmanuel points out that his duet with Knopfler was inspired by their mutual love of country music guitar great …read more