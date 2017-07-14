Maryland mom hosts ‘CPR Parties’ to empower parents in her community

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A Maryland mother is hosting “CPR Parties” to help teach CPR to members of her community so they can feel confident and prepared in the case of an emergency.

Laura Metro, 42, told ABC News that the parties — which feature finger food and music — are her way of making learning the life-saving resuscitation technique fun.

“People don’t want to think being in these situations. They don’t want to think about their loved ones dying,” Metro said. “So it helps to kind of couch it a little bit.”

Metro said she made it her mission to spread CPR …read more