Mavis Staples re-teaming with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy for new album, “If All I Was Was Black”

ANTI- RecordsThe Staple SingersMavis Staples made some of the most acclaimed albums of her solo career working in collaboration with Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy, and now the two are teaming again for a new album.

Staples’ If All I Was Was Black, coming November 17, is a collection of entirely new songs written by Tweedy expressly for Mavis, responding to the contemporary racial and political climate.

“Some people are saying they want to make the world great again, but we never lost our greatness. We just strayed into division,” Mavis said in a statement.

