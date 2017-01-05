McCartney, Springsteen and Stevie Wonder Rumored to Be Attending President Obama’s Farewell Party on Friday

Mary McCartney/MPL; Danny Clinch; Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCPresident Barack Obama and first lady Michelle will be throwing a farewell bash at the White House this Friday, a source close to the event tells The Washington Post. According to Billboard, the guest list for the private party is rumored to include such huge music stars as Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Jay Z and Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder.

Among the other celebrities said to be invited are Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Bradley Cooper and directors George Lucas and JJ Abrams. No official announcement …read more