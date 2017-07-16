McConnell delays vote on health care while McCain recuperates from surgery

Paul Morigi/Getty Images(PHOENIX) — The U.S. Senate will delay its consideration of health care legislation while Sen. John McCain recuperates from surgery, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday night, just hours after the Arizona Republican announced he underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.

“Elaine and I, along with the entire Senate family, wish John the very best and wish him a speedy recovery,” McConnell said in a statement that referred to his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. “While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work on legislative items and nominations and will …read more