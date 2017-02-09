McDonald’s Worker Praised for Helping Boy with Autism

McDonald’s(INDIANAPOLIS) — A 16-year-old McDonald’s employee is being praised for going above and beyond to help a 7-year-old customer with autism.

TaQualliyia Patterson, a high school sophomore, was working at a McDonald’s in Indianapolis on Saturday when she overheard a conversation between a mom and the McDonald’s employee taking the mom’s lunch order.

“I had gotten curious about what was going on because I heard something about Teen Titans and I knew we didn’t have anymore,” Patterson told ABC News of the popular Happy Meal toy. “I knew there weren’t anymore in stock.”

The mom requesting the Happy Meal toy was Bonnie Kandel, …read more