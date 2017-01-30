Medical and Science Community Could Take a Blow from Trump’s Immigration Order

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Several members of the science and medical communities are warning that Donald Trump’s executive order to largely ban travelers from seven majority Muslim nations will likely wreak havoc on universities, students and professors in the coming weeks, as well as the U.S. medical field, which relies on international doctors to fill significant gaps.

The Association of American Medical Colleges released a statement saying they are “deeply concerned” about the order’s effects.

“The United States is facing a serious shortage of physicians,” the AAMC said in the statement. “International graduates play an important role in U.S. health care, representing roughly …read more