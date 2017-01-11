Medical Experts Concerned After Trump Meets With Vaccine Skeptic

Thinkstock/Ingram Publishing(NEW YORK) — Doctors and members of the medical community are raising concerns after President-elect Donald Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has advocated for parental opt-out provisions on routine childhood vaccines in the past.

“President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies and he has questions about it,” Kennedy told reporters immediately after the meeting on Tuesday. “His opinion doesn’t matter but the science does matter and we ought to be reading the science and we ought to be debating the science. Everybody ought to be able to be assured that the vaccines that we …read more


